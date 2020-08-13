In last trading session, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) saw 5,144,140 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.22 trading at -$0.03 or -2.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $491.04 Million. That closing price of MUX’s stock is at a discount of -75.41% from its 52-week high price of $2.14 and is indicating a premium of 56.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.4%, in the last five days MUX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 06 when the stock touched $1.49 price level, adding 18.12% to its value on the day. McEwen Mining Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.44% in past 5-day. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) showed a performance of 12.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 54.05 Million shares which calculate 10.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +125.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 39.34% for stock’s current value.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that McEwen Mining Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +6.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 58.82% while that of industry is 12.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.3% in the current quarter and calculating 85.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -6.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $28.3 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $29.58 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $32.69 Million and $32.36 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -13.4% while estimating it to be -8.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -24.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.37% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 160 institutions for McEwen Mining Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at MUX for having 16.97 Million shares of worth $17.14 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 11.58 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.65 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 16277460 shares of worth $14.71 Million or 4.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.6 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.67 Million in the company or a holder of 2.38% of company’s stock.