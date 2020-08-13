In last trading session, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) saw 1,227,260 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.1 trading at -$0.05 or -4.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.73 Million. That closing price of HHT’s stock is at a discount of -200% from its 52-week high price of $3.3 and is indicating a premium of 71.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (HHT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.35%, in the last five days HHT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 06 when the stock touched $1.35 price level, adding 18.52% to its value on the day. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -24.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.71% in past 5-day. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) showed a performance of 15.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.28 Million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $120 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10809.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $120 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $120. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +10809.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 10809.09% for stock’s current value.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (HHT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%