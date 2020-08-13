In recent trading session, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) saw 2,429,896 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.28 trading at $0.1 or 8.47% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $29.99 Million. That current trading price of PLIN’s stock is at a discount of -290.63% from its 52-week high price of $5 and is indicating a premium of 13.28% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 232.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 509.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of 0 while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.47%, in the last five days PLIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $1.39 price level, adding 8.31% to its value on the day. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -67.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.86% in past 5-day. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) showed a performance of -6.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.24 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.45% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at PLIN for having 19.96 Thousand shares of worth $25.95 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 12.59 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.36 Thousand.