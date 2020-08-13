In last trading session, IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) saw 1,231,212 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.46 trading at -$0.58 or -11.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $276.91 Million. That closing price of IMV’s stock is at a discount of -52.91% from its 52-week high price of $6.82 and is indicating a premium of 69.73% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IMV Inc. (IMV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -11.51%, in the last five days IMV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $5.19-1 price level, adding 14.07% to its value on the day. IMV Inc.’s shares saw a change of 53.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.51% in past 5-day. IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) showed a performance of 51.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 429.23 Million shares which calculate 230.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +146.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.74% for stock’s current value.

IMV Inc. (IMV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.8% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27 institutions for IMV Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ruffer LLP is the top institutional holder at IMV for having 6.8 Million shares of worth $21.15 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 2.04 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.55 Million.

On the other hand, Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd and ETF Series Solutions-AI Powered International Equity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 50000 shares of worth $147.5 Thousand or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.37 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $24.69 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.