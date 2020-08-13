In recent trading session, Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw 8,121,792 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.88 trading at $0.25 or 41.48% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $44.03 Million. That current trading price of HX’s stock is at a discount of -184.09% from its 52-week high price of $2.5 and is indicating a premium of 71.02% from its 52-week low price of $0.255. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 80.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hexindai Inc. (HX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of 0 while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 0 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 41.48%, in the last five days HX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $1.14 price level, adding 25.44% to its value on the day. Hexindai Inc.’s shares saw a change of -9.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.3% in past 5-day. Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) showed a performance of -5.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.47 Million shares which calculate 13.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 240.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +240.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 240.91% for stock’s current value.

Hexindai Inc. (HX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.18 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.14 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2019.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -92.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Hexindai Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at HX for having 1.07 Million shares of worth $449.47 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 2.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mackenzie Financial Corporation, which was holding about 205.92 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $86.49 Thousand.

On the other hand, SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Select Equity Fund and Amplify CrowdBureau Peer to Peer CrowdFunding ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 13329 shares of worth $15.06 Thousand or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.07 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.98 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.