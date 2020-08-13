For Guardant Health, Inc. (GH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.4 in the current quarter.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.3%, in the last five days GH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $89.89- price level, adding 3.48% to its value on the day. Guardant Health, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2% in past 5-day. Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) showed a performance of 1.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.67 Million shares which calculate 2.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $111.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $130. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +49.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3.73% for stock’s current value.

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Guardant Health, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +4.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 76.19% while that of industry is 11.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -185.7% in the current quarter and calculating -29.6% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 29.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $66.29 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $78.22 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $60.85 Million and $62.9 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.9% while estimating it to be 24.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.3%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.38% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.7%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 372 institutions for Guardant Health, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at GH for having 22.95 Million shares of worth $1.6 Billion. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 23.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 5.01 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $348.83 Million.

On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1513973 shares of worth $105.37 Million or 1.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.38 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $96.06 Million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.