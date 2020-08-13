In last trading session, Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) saw 1,004,601 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.3 trading at -$0.25 or -1.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $392.45 Million. That closing price of FMCI’s stock is at a discount of -30.72% from its 52-week high price of $20 and is indicating a premium of 36.21% from its 52-week low price of $9.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 897.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.61%, in the last five days FMCI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the stock touched $16.49- price level, adding 7.21% to its value on the day. Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares saw a change of 49.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.52% in past 5-day. Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) showed a performance of -6.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 642.43 Million shares which calculate 248.04 days to cover the short interests.

Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 133.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49 institutions for Forum Merger II Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at FMCI for having 2.05 Million shares of worth $21.13 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 9.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Berkley W R Corp, which was holding about 1.73 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.8 Million.

On the other hand, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and Merger Fund, The are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 800000 shares of worth $8.23 Million or 3.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 613.23 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.31 Million in the company or a holder of 2.97% of company’s stock.