In last trading session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) saw 7,243,407 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.4 trading at -$0.02 or -0.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.44 Billion. That closing price of AG’s stock is at a discount of -27.81% from its 52-week high price of $14.57 and is indicating a premium of 63.42% from its 52-week low price of $4.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.18%, in the last five days AG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 06 when the stock touched $14.28- price level, adding 20.17% to its value on the day. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s shares saw a change of -7.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.45% in past 5-day. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) showed a performance of 9.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.87 Million shares which calculate 5.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.87 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +44.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.86% for stock’s current value.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that First Majestic Silver Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +18.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100% while that of industry is -16.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -50% in the current quarter and calculating 200% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.03% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -100% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.8%