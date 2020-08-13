In recent trading session, FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) saw 20,290,344 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.7 trading at $4.17 or 118.13% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $93.01 Million. That current trading price of FAT’s stock is at a discount of -33.12% from its 52-week high price of $10.25 and is indicating a premium of 77.66% from its 52-week low price of $1.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FAT Brands Inc. (FAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 118.13%, in the last five days FAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $10.25- price level, adding 20% to its value on the day. FAT Brands Inc.’s shares saw a change of 80.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 120.43% in past 5-day. FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) showed a performance of 161.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.71 Million shares which calculate 0.35 days to cover the short interests.

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.12 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.72 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 47.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 88.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15 institutions for FAT Brands Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FAT for having 45.66 Thousand shares of worth $104.92 Thousand. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 0.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SMH Capital Advisors Inc., which was holding about 36.76 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $126.82 Thousand.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst SMH Total Return Income Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 36174 shares of worth $83.13 Thousand or 0.3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30.84 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $70.87 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.26% of company’s stock.