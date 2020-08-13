In recent trading session, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) saw 1,179,468 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.35 trading at $1.14 or 18.31% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $21.43 Billion. That current trading price of CHU’s stock is at a discount of -50.75% from its 52-week high price of $11.08 and is indicating a premium of 30.88% from its 52-week low price of $5.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 368.74 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 539Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.31%, in the last five days CHU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $7.69-3 price level, adding 3.63% to its value on the day. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited’s shares saw a change of -20.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.4% in past 5-day. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) showed a performance of 24.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.36 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.04 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.99% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.55. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +84.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.26% for stock’s current value.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 11.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.3%

CHU Dividends

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.35%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.21 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.05% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 120 institutions for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at CHU for having 9.13 Million shares of worth $53.69 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 0.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 5.85 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.41 Million.

On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5739784 shares of worth $36.79 Million or 0.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.13 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.27 Million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.