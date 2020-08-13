In last trading session, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) saw 2,783,546 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $69.9 trading at -$0.3 or -0.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.27 Billion. That closing price of CDAY’s stock is at a discount of -24.46% from its 52-week high price of $87 and is indicating a premium of 45.06% from its 52-week low price of $38.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.43%, in the last five days CDAY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 06 when the stock touched $85.40- price level, adding 18.15% to its value on the day. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.05% in past 5-day. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) showed a performance of -15.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.87 Million shares which calculate 5.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $82.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $52 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $105. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +50.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.61% for stock’s current value.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) estimates and forecasts

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $201.17 Million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $222.18 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $202.3 Million and $221.8 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -0.6% while estimating it to be 0.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 242% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.94%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 293 institutions for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at CDAY for having 21.57 Million shares of worth $1.08 Billion. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 14.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 17.67 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $884.74 Million.

On the other hand, Amcap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6283788 shares of worth $432.76 Million or 4.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.12 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $306.37 Million in the company or a holder of 4.17% of company’s stock.