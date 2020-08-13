In recent trading session, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) saw 1,246,756 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.53 trading at -$0.28 or -1.41% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $7.78 Billion. That current trading price of COG’s stock is at a discount of -16.08% from its 52-week high price of $22.67 and is indicating a premium of 33.13% from its 52-week low price of $13.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.41%, in the last five days COG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $21.33- price level, adding 7.66% to its value on the day. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s shares saw a change of 13.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.66% in past 5-day. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) showed a performance of 15.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.09 Million shares which calculate 2.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.02 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +38.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.95% for stock’s current value.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.18%

COG Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 22 and October 26, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.02%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.94%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 766 institutions for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at COG for having 47.25 Million shares of worth $812.31 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 11.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 36.65 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $629.95 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 11976580 shares of worth $205.88 Million or 3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.47 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $226.38 Million in the company or a holder of 2.63% of company’s stock.