In recent trading session, Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) saw 1,727,535 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.03 trading at -$0.01 or -0.25% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.03 Billion. That current trading price of CETV’s stock is at a discount of -24.81% from its 52-week high price of $5.03 and is indicating a premium of 55.33% from its 52-week low price of $1.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 239.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 472.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.25%, in the last five days CETV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the stock touched $4.08-0 price level, adding 0.98% to its value on the day. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -10.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.51% in past 5-day. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) showed a performance of 5.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.12 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +11.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 11.66% for stock’s current value.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%