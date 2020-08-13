In last trading session, Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) saw 1,041,101 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.64 trading at -$0.13 or -4.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.67 Million. That closing price of BLIN’s stock is at a discount of -37.12% from its 52-week high price of $3.62 and is indicating a premium of 79.92% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.69%, in the last five days BLIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 06 when the stock touched $3.25-1 price level, adding 18.77% to its value on the day. Bridgeline Digital, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 71.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.38% in past 5-day. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) showed a performance of 39.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 50.31 Million shares which calculate 35.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $210 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7854.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $210 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $210. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +7854.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 7854.55% for stock’s current value.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 54% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 90.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%