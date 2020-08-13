In last trading session, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) saw 1,600,301 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.7 trading at -$0.17 or -4.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $755.68 Million. That closing price of BBAR’s stock is at a discount of -70.54% from its 52-week high price of $6.31 and is indicating a premium of 43.24% from its 52-week low price of $2.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 971.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.48 in the current quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.39%, in the last five days BBAR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 10 when the stock touched $4.40-1 price level, adding 15.91% to its value on the day. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s shares saw a change of -33.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.75% in past 5-day. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) showed a performance of -12.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.11 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.45 to the stock, which implies a rise of 101.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.65. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +322.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.03% for stock’s current value.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -21.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is -30.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -36% in the current quarter and calculating -42.1% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -25.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 222.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 31.93%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 106 institutions for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sagil Capital LLP is the top institutional holder at BBAR for having 1.7 Million shares of worth $4.44 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 4.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.44 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.77 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 608878 shares of worth $1.93 Million or 1.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 225.35 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $714.36 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.