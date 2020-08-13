In last trading session, Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) saw 1,135,822 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.89 trading at $0.41 or 7.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $214.67 Million. That closing price of AXLA’s stock is at a discount of -41.77% from its 52-week high price of $8.35 and is indicating a premium of 61.8% from its 52-week low price of $2.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 255.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 357.75 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.48 in the current quarter.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.48%, in the last five days AXLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the stock touched $6.19-4 price level, adding 4.85% to its value on the day. Axcella Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of 46.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.13% in past 5-day. Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) showed a performance of 15.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 425.89 Million shares which calculate 1.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 198.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +375.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 52.8% for stock’s current value.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 55.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51 institutions for Axcella Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Flagship Pioneering Inc. is the top institutional holder at AXLA for having 8.75 Million shares of worth $29.92 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 3.17 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.83 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2014145 shares of worth $12.08 Million or 5.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 737.15 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.42 Million in the company or a holder of 2.02% of company’s stock.