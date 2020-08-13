In last trading session, Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) saw 1,101,247 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.06 trading at -$0.57 or -4.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $219.27 Million. That closing price of ATOM’s stock is at a discount of -17% from its 52-week high price of $12.94 and is indicating a premium of 77.12% from its 52-week low price of $2.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 963.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 588.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atomera Incorporated (ATOM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.9%, in the last five days ATOM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 06 when the stock touched $12.94- price level, adding 14.53% to its value on the day. Atomera Incorporated’s shares saw a change of 259.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.74% in past 5-day. Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) showed a performance of 29.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.17 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +35.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 26.58% for stock’s current value.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Atomera Incorporated is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +109.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.76% while that of industry is -2.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -5.3% in the current quarter and calculating -11.1% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -40% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $170Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $254Million and $138Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -80.3% while estimating it to be 23.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 24.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for Atomera Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at ATOM for having 1.66 Million shares of worth $5.8 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 8.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 512.18 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.79 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 358620 shares of worth $1.26 Million or 1.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 123.6 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $432.58 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.62% of company’s stock.