In last trading session, Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) saw 5,553,768 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.31 trading at $0.05 or 2.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $456Million. That closing price of ATHX’s stock is at a discount of -89.61% from its 52-week high price of $4.38 and is indicating a premium of 51.08% from its 52-week low price of $1.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.21%, in the last five days ATHX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 06 when the stock touched $2.70-1 price level, adding 14.44% to its value on the day. Athersys, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 87.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.49% in past 5-day. Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) showed a performance of -17.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.6 Million shares which calculate 5.78 days to cover the short interests.

Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.06 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $120Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $361Million and $287Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 193.6% while estimating it to be -58.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -65.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 137 institutions for Athersys, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ATHX for having 10.13 Million shares of worth $30.4 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 5.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.76 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.27 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3960363 shares of worth $11.88 Million or 2.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.86 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.59 Million in the company or a holder of 1.46% of company’s stock.