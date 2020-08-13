In recent trading session, Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) saw 1,722,385 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.63 trading at $0.12 or 2.55% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.33 Billion. That current trading price of APHA’s stock is at a discount of -54.21% from its 52-week high price of $7.14 and is indicating a premium of 57.88% from its 52-week low price of $1.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aphria Inc. (APHA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.55%, in the last five days APHA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $4.69-1 price level, adding 1.67% to its value on the day. Aphria Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.03% in past 5-day. Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) showed a performance of -1.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.92 Million shares which calculate 5.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +102.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 13.17% for stock’s current value.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.42% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 219 institutions for Aphria Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at APHA for having 6.22 Million shares of worth $19.05 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 2.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.08 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.6 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6224931 shares of worth $19.05 Million or 2.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.63 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.04 Million in the company or a holder of 1.26% of company’s stock.