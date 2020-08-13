In last trading session, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) saw 1,199,215 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.34 trading at $0.01 or 0.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $693.05 Million. That closing price of TRIL’s stock is at a discount of -15.83% from its 52-week high price of $9.66 and is indicating a premium of 97.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.9 in the current quarter.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.12%, in the last five days TRIL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the stock touched $8.73-4 price level, adding 4.47% to its value on the day. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 709.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.74% in past 5-day. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) showed a performance of 14.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.51 Million shares which calculate 1.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +79.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.08% for stock’s current value.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -26.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%