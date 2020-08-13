In last trading session, Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) saw 1,961,298 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.56 trading at $2.16 or 17.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $220.96 Million. That closing price of PVAC’s stock is at a discount of -154.95% from its 52-week high price of $37.12 and is indicating a premium of 93.2% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.19 in the current quarter.

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.42%, in the last five days PVAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the stock touched $14.71- price level, adding 1.02% to its value on the day. Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares saw a change of -52.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30% in past 5-day. Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) showed a performance of 62.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.4 Million shares which calculate 1.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.1 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -3.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +23.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -45.05% for stock’s current value.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Penn Virginia Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -20.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -51.17% while that of industry is -35.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -39.6% in the current quarter and calculating -75.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -38.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $79.4 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $72.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $119.3 Million and $123.92 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -33.4% while estimating it to be -41.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -68.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 196 institutions for Penn Virginia Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PVAC for having 2.07 Million shares of worth $6.39 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 13.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mangrove Partners, which was holding about 1.73 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.34 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 852120 shares of worth $5.36 Million or 5.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 478.65 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.48 Million in the company or a holder of 3.15% of company’s stock.