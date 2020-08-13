In recent trading session, Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw 1,478,929 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.7 trading at $0.05 or 0.33% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $54.23 Billion. That current trading price of EQNR’s stock is at a discount of -25.99% from its 52-week high price of $21.04 and is indicating a premium of 49.64% from its 52-week low price of $8.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Equinor ASA (EQNR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.33%, in the last five days EQNR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $16.92- price level, adding 1.03% to its value on the day. Equinor ASA’s shares saw a change of -15.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.75% in past 5-day. Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) showed a performance of 13.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.29 Million shares which calculate 1.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.76 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.52 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +13.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 10.9% for stock’s current value.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.52 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.55 Billion in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2019. Company posted $18.07 Billion and $19.14 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -8.6% while estimating it to be -13.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -75.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.7%

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.22%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.36 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.07%.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.36% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 277 institutions for Equinor ASA that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at EQNR for having 48.9 Million shares of worth $595.58 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 1.5% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 12.66 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $154.16 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity Dividend Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8180996 shares of worth $119.36 Million or 0.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.9 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $71.45 Million in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.