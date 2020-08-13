In recent trading session, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) saw 2,328,351 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.77 trading at $0.12 or 0.9% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $7.62 Billion. That current trading price of AGNC’s stock is at a discount of -42.7% from its 52-week high price of $19.65 and is indicating a premium of 54.61% from its 52-week low price of $6.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.54 in the current quarter.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.9%, in the last five days AGNC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the stock touched $14.03- price level, adding 1.28% to its value on the day. AGNC Investment Corp.’s shares saw a change of -21.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.69% in past 5-day. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) showed a performance of 9.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.23 Million shares which calculate 1.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +23.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.59% for stock’s current value.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AGNC Investment Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -28.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1.85% while that of industry is -20.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -8.5% in the current quarter and calculating -5.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 47.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $346.65 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $349.78 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $119Million and $287Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 191.3% while estimating it to be 21.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 450.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.05%

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 22 and October 28, 2019, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 10.55%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.44 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 12.29%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.83% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 581 institutions for AGNC Investment Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AGNC for having 60.61 Million shares of worth $641.27 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 10.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 53.57 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $566.77 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 15832409 shares of worth $167.51 Million or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.36 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $178.31 Million in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.