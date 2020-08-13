In last trading session, AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) saw 2,275,229 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.05 trading at -$0.09 or -2.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $104.42 Million. That closing price of MITT’s stock is at a discount of -447.54% from its 52-week high price of $16.7 and is indicating a premium of 52.13% from its 52-week low price of $1.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.87%, in the last five days MITT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 11 when the stock touched $3.45-1 price level, adding 11.59% to its value on the day. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -80.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.76% in past 5-day. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) showed a performance of -3.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.27 Million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -34.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -26.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -42.62% for stock’s current value.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -81.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -100% in the current quarter and calculating -101.9% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -37.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.66 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.61 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $23.26 Million and $25.44 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -58.5% while estimating it to be -62.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 818.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.01%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.97% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 164 institutions for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MITT for having 3.46 Million shares of worth $9.49 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 10.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.23 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.85 Million.

On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1374154 shares of worth $3.77 Million or 4.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.21 Million in the company or a holder of 3.56% of company’s stock.