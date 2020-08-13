In last trading session, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw 1,026,007 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.59 trading at -$0.3 or -15.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.19 Million. That closing price of AEMD’s stock is at a discount of -333.33% from its 52-week high price of $6.89 and is indicating a premium of 52.2% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 325.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -15.87%, in the last five days AEMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 06 when the stock touched $2.16 price level, adding 26.39% to its value on the day. Aethlon Medical, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 65.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.29% in past 5-day. Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) showed a performance of -19.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 785.89 Million shares which calculate 304.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 466.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +466.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 466.04% for stock’s current value.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%