In recent trading session, Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) saw 1,578,083 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $33 trading at -$0.52 or -1.55% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $2.59 Billion. That current trading price of PING’s stock is at a discount of -14.55% from its 52-week high price of $37.8 and is indicating a premium of 63.58% from its 52-week low price of $12.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.55%, in the last five days PING remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 07 when the stock touched $37.19- price level, adding 11.35% to its value on the day. Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of 35.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.18% in past 5-day. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) showed a performance of 7.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.46 Million shares which calculate 2.37 days to cover the short interests.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ping Identity Holding Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +32.7% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -43.18% while that of industry is -3.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -61.5% in the current quarter and calculating -7.1% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.56 Million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $72.63 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $61.77 Million and $68.23 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -3.6% while estimating it to be 6.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 87.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.5%

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 119 institutions for Ping Identity Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PING for having 63.37 Million shares of worth $1.27 Billion. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 78.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Keenan Capital, LLC, which was holding about 1.95 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.11 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and MFS New Discovery Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1723856 shares of worth $48.8 Million or 2.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 581.78 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $16.47 Million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.