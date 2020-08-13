In last trading session, K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) saw 3,139,676 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.5. Company’s recent per share price level of $45.05 trading at -$2.02 or -4.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.85 Billion. That closing price of LRN’s stock is at a discount of -17.29% from its 52-week high price of $52.84 and is indicating a premium of 66.57% from its 52-week low price of $15.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For K12 Inc. (LRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.29%, in the last five days LRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 06 when the stock touched $52.00- price level, adding 13.37% to its value on the day. K12 Inc.’s shares saw a change of 121.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.69% in past 5-day. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) showed a performance of 32.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.91 Million shares which calculate 1.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $34 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +33.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.53% for stock’s current value.

K12 Inc. (LRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that K12 Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +168.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -41.76% while that of industry is -10.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4% in the current quarter and calculating 11.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $281.58 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $283.29 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $253.94 Million and $257.21 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.9% while estimating it to be 10.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 233 institutions for K12 Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LRN for having 3.66 Million shares of worth $69.06 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 8.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 3.29 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62.1 Million.

On the other hand, Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1525096 shares of worth $37.55 Million or 3.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.14 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $21.57 Million in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.