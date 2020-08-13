In recent trading session, II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) saw 1,601,727 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.04 trading at -$2.99 or -5.74% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $5.15 Billion. That current trading price of IIVI’s stock is at a discount of -8.01% from its 52-week high price of $52.97 and is indicating a premium of 61.26% from its 52-week low price of $19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For II-VI Incorporated (IIVI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.77 in the current quarter.

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.74%, in the last five days IIVI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 07 when the stock touched $52.94- price level, adding 8.22% to its value on the day. II-VI Incorporated’s shares saw a change of 44.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.02% in past 5-day. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) showed a performance of 12.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.23 Million shares which calculate 6.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $53.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $43 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $69. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +40.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.32% for stock’s current value.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that II-VI Incorporated is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +38.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -14.17% while that of industry is -12. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.9% in the current quarter and calculating 17.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 72.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $715.66 Million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $716.99 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $362.73 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 97.3%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.18%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.13% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 366 institutions for II-VI Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Company, LLP is the top institutional holder at IIVI for having 10.44 Million shares of worth $297.61 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 11.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 10.38 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $295.95 Million.

On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6526688 shares of worth $224.65 Million or 7.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.53 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $72.1 Million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.