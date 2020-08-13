In last trading session, Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) saw 12,180,877 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.56 trading at -$0.02 or -1.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $341.69 Million. That closing price of GNUs’ stock is at a discount of -651.92% from its 52-week high price of $11.73 and is indicating a premium of 96.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.052. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 28.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 64.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.27%, in the last five days GNUS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 06 when the stock touched $1.75 price level, adding 10.86% to its value on the day. Genius Brands International, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 472.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.14% in past 5-day. Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) showed a performance of -33.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.38 Million shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 188.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +188.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 188.46% for stock’s current value.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -16.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%