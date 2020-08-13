In recent trading session, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) saw 3,303,482 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.34 trading at $2.7 or 9.79% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $3.87 Billion. That current trading price of ONEM’s stock is at a discount of -47.89% from its 52-week high price of $44.87 and is indicating a premium of 50.56% from its 52-week low price of $15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.79%, in the last five days ONEM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $31.34- price level, adding 1.77% to its value on the day. 1Life Healthcare, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 39.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.33% in past 5-day. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) showed a performance of -19.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.49 Million shares which calculate 3.67 days to cover the short interests.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $74.61 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $87.38 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -18.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.36% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69 institutions for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. is the top institutional holder at ONEM for having 28.16 Million shares of worth $511.06 Million. And as of March 30, 2020, it was holding 22.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 9.51 Million shares on March 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $172.6 Million.

On the other hand, BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1335349 shares of worth $24.24 Million or 1.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.07 Million shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $34.43 Million in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.